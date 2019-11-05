Police name the young Rugby man who died following an incident on Meadow Road as they continue murder investigation

24-year-old Cain Jackson.

24-year-old Cain Jackson sadly died following an incident on Meadow Road at around 6pm on Thursday, October 31.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident - including trick or treaters who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and appear before magistrates yesterday, November 4.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 376 of 31 October 2019.