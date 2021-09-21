Police officer allegedly threatened with violence as he arrested a man on suspicion of making threats to kill in Rugby

A police officer was allegedly threatened with violence as he arrested a man on suspicion of making threats to kill in Rugby.

The 20-year-old man from Coventry was also arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and later bailed while enquiries continue.

The incident happened in Park Drive, Rugby on Sunday.

Sadly, this was one of many incidents in Warwickshire over the past four days where officers were assaulted.

Here are reports on the other alleged assault on police officers in Warwickshire:

- An officer was allegedly hit in the face when he responded to a report of an altercation between a woman and a taxi driver in Claverdon Street, Leamington in the early hours of Sunday morning. The 29-year-old woman from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. While in custody she allegedly kicked another officer. She was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

- Sharon Voss, 55, of Arbury Road, Nuneaton was charged with assaulting an emergency worker after it is alleged she kicked an officer while in custody at Nuneaton Justice Centre on Friday (17 September) afternoon. She had earlier been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 22 October.

- An officer was allegedly assaulted after he attempted to arrest a man in connection with an assault in Heanley View, Hurley on Saturday night. The 25-year-old man from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

- Three people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer following violent disorder in Church Street, Nuneaton on Sunday night. A 33-year-old woman from Bedworth was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, and assaulting an emergency worker. A 29-year-old woman and 38 year old man were both arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. All three suspects were later released under investigation while enquiries continue.