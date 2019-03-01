Police release CCTV of man they wish to speak to after attempted knifepoint robbery in Rugby shop

A knife-wielding man threatened a member of staff in a Rugby shop before fleeing empty-handed.

Warwickshire Police has released CCTV images of a male who was in the store about an hour before the incident, which occurred at Hill News and Wines in Norton Leys.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

And police believe the man may be able to assist with their enquiries.

A man is reported to have threatened a member of staff with a knife at around 5.40pm on Tuesday, February 26, before he fled with nothing.

Detective Sergeant Steve Flavell, of Rugby CID, said: "These CCTV images were taken about an hour before the incident and we believe this male may have information that could be key to our enquiries. We're keen to speak to him and would like to hear from anyone who recognises him."

People who recognise the male pictured or have information about the incident are asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 365 of 26 February 2019.

People can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.