Police say there is nothing to suggest public are at risk after fears over men approaching children in Rugby

Police say there is nothing to suggest that members of the public are at risk following concern expressed on social media of men allegedly approaching schoolchildren in the Rugby area.

Earlier in July, Rugby police issued a warning after several reports of men in a car and a van acting suspiciously around schoolchildren in the Brownsover and Coton Park areas.

File image.

The reports, made from July 11 to July 12, involved a five-door silver-colour Mercedes with blacked-out rear windows and a white van.

The men involved were described as of Asian appearance and around 30 to 40 years old.

In the weeks after this warning a number of posts appeared on Facebook suggested men were attempting to abduct schoolchildren in the town.

And, after readers contacted the Advertiser to express their concerns, this newspaper approached Warwickshire Police for an update.

Inspector Karen Jones, Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for Rugby, said: “We received two separate reports of vehicles acting suspiciously in Rugby.

“The first was on 11 July in Brownsover and involved a white van. The second was on 12 July in Coton Park and involved a silver-colour Mercedes.

“We don’t believe the incidents are linked but we have investigated and conducted reassurance patrols in the areas.

“At this time there is nothing to suggest any risk to the public; however, we continue to urge the public to report to report any concerns around suspicious activity to police.”

In a social media post seen by the Advertiser, a Facebook user alleged that a man wearing a baseball cap and black joggers had attempted to take three children from their garden.

Warwickshire Police said they could find no record of such an incident happening.

Any suspicious behaviour should be reported on 101, or 999 if you believe there is imminent danger.