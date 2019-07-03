Police searching for driver after crash in Rugby

Police are searching for the driver of a crash that was involved in a crash in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police is investigating the incident between a red Ford Fiesta and a white moped which happened at around 2pm on Friday May 24 outside Britvic in Glebe Farm Road, Swift Valley Industrial Estate, Rugby.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the Fiesta.

The incident was not reported to police until the following day.

No criminal offences have been identified but officers would like to speak to the driver of the Fiesta.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the driver of the Fiesta should call 101 quoting incident 273 of May 25.