Police seek woman with links to Rugby after incident of criminal damage to a building
She was on court bail because of the incident
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:33 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:36 pm
Police are searching for a woman with links to Rugby, Leicester, Birmingham and Leamington following damage to a building.
23-year-old Mary Kerrigan was on court bail in connection with an incident of criminal damage to a building.
Anyone who has information or knows of her whereabouts, should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 286 of 23 December 2020.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website