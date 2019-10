Warwickshire are reappealing for help to find a Rugby man who they would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage in the town.

22-year-old Charlie McMorran is described as white, 6’1", with light brown hair.

He is being sought in connection with a criminal damage incident which occurred on October 1.

Anyone who has seen McMorran or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 25 of 1 October 2019.