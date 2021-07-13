Police to question suspect after video showing young male abusing a cat in Rugby is shared on social media

File image.

Police are to question a suspect after a video showing a young male physically abusing a cat in Rugby was shared across social media.

The shocking video shows a young male gripping a cat before hurling against fence.

The cat then hits the fence with significant force before darting off, while the young male - and several others, can be heard laughing, and one states: "Where is it? Come here you..."

After seeing the video earlier today the Advertiser contacted the police to see if any action had been taken.

We learned that, despite the video being shared across Facebook yesterday evening and this morning, with many commenting to voice their outrage, no one had reported the matter to the police.

After being alerted by the Advertiser, Warwickshire Police quickly passed the matter to Rugby officers and within minutes they launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for Rugby police said: "We are aware of a video on social media of a cat being abused in Rugby.

"Officers from the Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team are carrying out enquiries and have identified a suspect they hope to speak to tomorrow."