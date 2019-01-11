Police unit grant 'Wally of The Week' award to man who 'talked himself into an arrest' after walking on the M6 near Rugby

Operational Patrol Unit Warwickshire has endowed a 'Wally of The Week' award to a man who, after being caught walking on the M6 near Rugby, lied to police who then discovered cannabis and a knife on him.

Operation Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire took to its Facebook page to describe the bizarre actions of a man who was walking on the M6 between junctions one and two on January 10.

File image.

The police unit said the man constantly lied and gave false details to officers who were attempting to get him to a place of safety and make sure he was not wanted, missing or vulnerable.

OPU Warwickshire said: "The male managed to talk himself into getting arrested. On a search after arrest, we found a substantial amount of cannabis and a knife.

"He was interviewed where he admitted he carried the knife to defend himself.

"He was charged with possession of cannabis, possession of a bladed article, obstruct a Police Officer and walking on the motorway.

"Moral of the story? Don't walk on the motorway and don't tell lies!

"If he'd have told the truth, he would be tucked up at home instead of tucked up in a cell!"