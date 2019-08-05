Police urge Hillmorton residents to report incidents following spate of vehicle crime

Rugby police are urging residents to report all incidents following a spate of vehicle crime in Hillmorton in the night between August 4 and 5.
A spokesperson said there appears to have been a spate of vehicle crime which may be linked to a 'sneak-in' burglary on Kingsley Avenue.
But, although incidents of vehicles being interfered with are being discussed on social media, police believe some of them have not been reported.
The spokesperson said: "Please can anyone who has had their vehicle interfered with, entered or seen anything suspicious overnight please call 101 and report this.
"Without a full picture of where the offences have occurred it is very difficult for officers to complete house-to-house enquiries, CCTV trawls and increase targeted patrols.
"Please check your CCTV and Ring doorbells."