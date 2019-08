Warwickshire Police used special tactics to stop a vehicle being driven by a suspected child rapist on the M6 near Rugby.

On Sunday, August 11, Officers from OPU (Operation Patrol Unit) Warwickshire stopped the vehicle on the M6 Southbound between Junction One and Catthorpe Interchange using TPAC (Tactical Pursuit And Containment) methods.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

The driver was wanted by Lancashire Police on suspicion of raping of a child under 16 - they were arrested and enquiries are ongoing with Lancashire Police.