Police used stinger to stop Rugby van driver - who then assaulted an emergency worker

Police had to use a stinger device to stop a van that was being driven on fake number places in Rugby on October 25.

On the morning of October 25 police used a stinger to stop the white Vauxhall Combo van.

One of the van's wheels following the use of the stinger. Photo: Rugby Police, Facebook.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving offences as well as possession of cannabis and theft of motor vehicle.

And on the same day the driver, Daniel Green of Rugby, was charged with driving without insurance or a licence as well as assaulting an emergency worker following the stop.

He was also charged for failing to stop for police following an incident on October 2.

Green was also charged with dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, no licence or insurance as well as racially aggravated offences against police officers following an incident on 7 - 8th September.