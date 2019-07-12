Police warning after reports of men acting suspiciously around school children in Brownsover and Coton Park

Rugby police have issued a warning after several reports of men in a car and a van acting suspiciously around school children in the Brownsover and Coton Park areas of Rugby.

The reports, made over the last two days, involve a five-door Silver Mercedes with blacked-out rear windows and a white van.

The men involved are described as Asian and around 30 to 40 years old.

One of these men has been reported as having a long white beard, wearing a red football style t-shirt, a red Turban and he is approximately 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 315 12/07/19 or 323 11/07/19.

If you seen anything suspicious in the Coton Park or Brownsover areas you are asked to contact police.

In an emergency you should call 999.