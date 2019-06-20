Prison for Brownsover man who broke another man's jaw in 2017 Rugby pub attack

A 26-year-old Rugby man has been sentenced to prison after breaking a man's jaw in a pub.

Philip Michael Darcy, of Borrowdale in Brownsover, appeared at Coventry Crown Court last Wednesday (June 12), where he was sentenced to 43 weeks in prison.

Philip Darcy.

He was also given an additional week for failing to surrender to custody at an appointed time.

The attack happened in a pub on James Street on 8 September 2017 - when Darcy assaulted a 27-year-old man.

The victim sustained broken jaw and cheek bone injuries.

Darcy pleaded not guilty to the offence and following a trial he was found guilty.

In addition to the sentencing, he also had a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) imposed which prohibits him from entering any public house within Rugby town centre or any other public house which bars him in writing.

This will be in effect until June 2024.