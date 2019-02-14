Prison for man who burgled Rugby house

A man who burgled an address in Rugby last month has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

27-year-old Martin Dean Jones, of no fixed address, appeared at Warwick Crown Court today, Thursday February 14.

On January 13 this year Jones burgled a house on Lyndhurst Road, in Rugby, stealing a wallet, camera and a bicycle.

He then stole a Peugeot car from the property and drove off in it.

Details of the car were circulated to local police units, and after a short pursuit, Jones was apprehended and the stolen property was recovered.

After pleading guilty, he was today sentenced to three years and six months in prison, and disqualified from driving for 45 months.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Gary Hammond from Warwickshire Police said: "I hope this result demonstrates that we take domestic burglaries and the associated offences very seriously, and we will always work to bring those responsible before the courts."