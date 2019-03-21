Prison for man who threatened Rugby town ranger with knife before racially abusing police officer

A man has been jailed after threatening a Rugby town ranger with a knife.

On October 30 last year, Kevin Oldham threatened a Rugby town ranger with a lock knife in Drury Lane.

Kevin Oldham.

And on the same day in Nuneaton he racially abused a police officer who was present for his arrest.

On Thursday March 14 at Warwick Crown Court Oldham was sentenced to six and a half months in prison for possession of a bladed article in a public place.

This was in addition to the month and a half sentence Oldham received for racially abusing a police officer.