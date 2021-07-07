£150 fine for man caught throwing rubbish out of his car near Lutterworth
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:56 pm
A litter lout has been fined £150 after he was caught red-handed hurling rubbish out of his car near Lutterworth.
The flagrant offender was spotted throwing litter out of his window by Harborough council Enviro-Crime officers.
Council teams have been out patrolling the A426 as they step up a new mission to crack down on culprits scattering waste on roads and laybys across Harborough district.
The council has given the driver a £150 fixed penalty notice for littering.