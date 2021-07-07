£150 fine for man caught throwing rubbish out of his car near Lutterworth

Third-party image.

A litter lout has been fined £150 after he was caught red-handed hurling rubbish out of his car near Lutterworth.

The flagrant offender was spotted throwing litter out of his window by Harborough council Enviro-Crime officers.

Council teams have been out patrolling the A426 as they step up a new mission to crack down on culprits scattering waste on roads and laybys across Harborough district.