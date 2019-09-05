Renewed appeal to find missing Coventry woman last seen near Rugby's Grosvenor Hotel

Police have re-issued an appeal to find a 24-year-old woman from Coventry who was last seen in Rugby at the weekend.

Remy Craven was last seen in Rugby town centre near Grosvenor Hotel, Clifton Road, in the early hours of Saturday (31 August) morning.

Detectives investigating the disappearance are concerned for her welfare and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Andy Waldron from Rugby CID said: "We are very concerned for Remy's welfare.

"Despite our appeal earlier in the week, we have yet to locate her.

"This is a very difficult time for Remy's family and we are renewing our appeal for any information that could help us find her."

If anyone has information that could help police with their enquiries they can call 101 quoting incident 83 of 31 August 2019.