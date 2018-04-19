Renewed appeal to find missing Iyesha Lynch from Rugby

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing Rugby girl Iyesha Lynch amid growing concern for her.

Iyesha, 17, went missing from Rugby on 21 March wearing a short, cream coloured jacket, black trainers with pink laces, and ripped blue jeans.

Mark Thompson

Officers have also confirmed that they are trying to locate Iyesha's father, Mark Thompson, 45, also from Rugby. They believe he may have vital information that could help police find Iyesha.

Officers have released a photo of Mr Thompson in the hope that someone may know his whereabouts.

Iyesha is 5ft 11in tall, slim, of mixed race, and with shoulder-length, dark brown, curly hair.

Mark Thompson is black, 6 ft 1in tall, of medium build with cropped black hair.

Iyesha and Mark have links to Birmingham and Hounslow, London.

Det Insp Jon Belcher said: "It has been more than four weeks since Iyesha went missing and we are growing increasingly concerned.

"We had a positive sighting of her near to Priory Queensway in Birmingham on Friday April 13.

We continue to follow a number of significant lines of enquiry.

"We're also keen to speak to Mark Thompson and we believe he might have information vital to our enquiries. We're hoping the public will be able to help us to find him."

Anyone who sees Iyesha or Mark, or has any information that could help police to locate them can call 101.