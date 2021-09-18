Residents urged to take precautions after two attempted burglaries in a village near Rugby

Residents are being urged to take precautions after two attempted burglaries in a village near Rugby.

Police are also appealing for information after the two incidents in Pailton.

The same property in Lutterworth Road was targeting in the early hours of Thursday, September 16 morning and again during the evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses

At 2.10am, three offenders were caught on CCTV entering the porch of the property before leaving when it is believed they were disturbed.

Police say six offenders then returned at around 10.30pm and attempt to gain access. They failed to get into the property before leaving in a car.

Detective Sergeant Alan Gardner from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was a terrifying incident for the occupants of the house and we’re appealing for information and witnesses to help with our enquiry.

“We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incidents.

“At the moment, one of our main lines of enquiry is the offenders were trying to get the keys to a vehicle at the property so they could steal it. This is why we’re encouraging other residents in the area to be on their guard and take precautions in case they strike again.”

If anyone has information that may help police with their enquiries they should call 101 quoting incident 459 of September 16.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are issuing the following advice:

~ Make sure your property is secure and any security devices such as alarms, lights and CCTV are working

~ Keep your keys/fobs and valuables out of sight

~ Lock your car away safely in the garage, if you have one

~ Fit a high quality alarm to your vehicle

~ Use additional security systems such as immobilisers and visible security locks

~ If you have gates on your property, keep them locked where possible

~ Always take keys with you when leaving the vehicle unattended

~ Make sure doors, windows, the boot and sunroof are secure whenever you leave your vehicle