Robber assaults man in Rugby and steals his phone and keys

A 61-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested

By News Reporter
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:48 pm
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:50 pm

A man was assaulted and had his keys and phone stolen during an attack in Rugby.

Police said a 61-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The incident happened in Tiber Way, Rugby yesterday (Sunday).

A police spokesperson said: "He's currently in custody and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 97 of 19 September."