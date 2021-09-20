Robber assaults man in Rugby and steals his phone and keys
A 61-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:48 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:50 pm
A man was assaulted and had his keys and phone stolen during an attack in Rugby.
Police said a 61-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
The incident happened in Tiber Way, Rugby yesterday (Sunday).
A police spokesperson said: "He's currently in custody and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 97 of 19 September."