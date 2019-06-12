Rugby commercial property burgled five times

A commercial property in Rugby has been recently burgled five times.

The burglaries have occurred at a property in Murray Road near the town centre. The burglaries happened between 4pm and 7.30am.

Police crime

Three transformers, extension leads, bricklayers tools and a reciprocating saw were stolen during the burglaries. No description of the offenders is available.

Anyone with information can call Warwickshire Police on 101 using incident number 83 for June 7.

Police have encouraged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to police using 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.