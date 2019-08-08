Rugby council serves notice on unauthorised encampment at Boughton Road Rec

Rugby Borough Council is using a court order it obtained last year to remove an unauthorised encampment from Boughton Road Recreation Ground.

A spokesperson said: "The encampment, which moved on to the council's land yesterday (Wednesday 7 August), now has to demonstrate a need to stay, move on or face arrest under the terms of the borough-wide injunction obtained by the council last year."

Last year Rugby council obtained a court order which gives the police the power to arrest and imprison anyone setting up an unauthorised encampment on borough council land.

And, because Boughton Road Rec is owned by the borough council, the court order can be used.