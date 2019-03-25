Rugby man accused of causing delay which cost rail operators £500,000 will stand trial later this year

A young man accused of causing a delay which was said to have cost rail operators £500,000 by threatening to jump from a Rugby railway bridge is to stand trial later this year.

The Rugby man pleaded not guilty at Coventry Crown Court to a charge of obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway on January 25.

It is alleged he did so by threatening to jump from the railway bridge which goes over Newbold Road, resulting in the railway line being suspended.

The lunchtime incident also led to Newbold Road being closed from the Avon Mill roundabout to the junction with Wood Street for around 50 minutes, it was said at the time.

After he had entered his plea, his barrister Martin Butterworth explained: “The issue is intent and state of mind.”

And he commented that it was alleged the incident had cost ‘half a million pounds because of a delay of less than 50 minutes'.

Granting the man bail, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC adjourned the case for trial later this year, but ordered that there should be a pre-trial review hearing in June.