Rugby man arrested after allegedly punching police officers in Hillmorton

High Street, Hillmorton. Photo: Google Streetview.

A 29-year-old Rugby man has been arrested after an alleged attack on police officers in Hillmorton.

Two officers reported being punching in the head in the early hours of Sunday, September 12, as they tried to detain a suspect in connection with an attack on High Street.

The man believed to have attacked officers was arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers and assault.