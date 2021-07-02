Rugby man awaits court after allegedly taking car without consent and then attacking emergency services
He will next appear in court on July 29
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:26 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:28 pm
A Rugby man faces a litany of charges following an incident in which he allegedly took a car without consent and then attacked emergency services workers.
The incident took place in the town on Monday, June 28.
Jason Coombs, aged 47 of Weston Court, Rugby, was charged on Tuesday (29 June) with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking without consent and four counts of assault on emergency workers.
He has been remanded and will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on July 29.