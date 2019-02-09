Rugby man charged in connection with rape following incident in Harborough Magna

A 27-year-old man from Rugby has been charged in connection with rape following an incident in Harborough Magna.

Glenroy Barnes, aged 27, of no fixed abode but residing in Rugby, appeared at Leamington Magistrates' Court this morning (Saturday February 9) where he was charged with one count of rape over 16 on a female, assault by penetration over 13 on a female and criminal damage.

He has also been charged with six counts of assault on police officers.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Harborough Magna on Thursday February 7.

Barnes has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 14.