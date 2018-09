A 37-year-old man from Rugby has been arrested and charged with burglary after two incidents.

Simon Robbins of Market Street was charged with burglaries at houses in Browning Road in Rugby on Thursday August 30 and Cawston Lane in Dunchurch between Sunday September 2 and Monday September 3.

He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday September 17) where he was bailed to appear before Warwick Crown Court on Thursday October 18.