A 22-year-old Rugby man has been charged with several drugs offences following a police raid.

Jacob Bryan of Beswick Gardens was charged with possession of class A drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of cannabis.

He was bailed to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court on August 23.

It follows a drugs warrant being carried out in Garyth Williams Close on January 11.