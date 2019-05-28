Rugby man charged with exposure after incidents on Lytham Road and Cherry Grove

A 26-year-old man from Rugby has been charged with assault and exposure offences.

On Saturday, May 25, David Bale of Lytham Road was charged with one count of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, two counts of common assault and six counts of exposure

He was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court yesterday, Monday May 27, and he will next appear at the same court on June 24.



The charges relate to a number of incidents on Lytham Road, Rugby and Cherry Grove, Rugby, between April 11 and May 24.