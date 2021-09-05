Rugby man charged with murder as residents pay tribute to 'lovely man' in his forties who was attacked

Police.

A Rugby man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in his forties following an attack in a property on Newland Street.

Matthew Naysmith, aged 18, of Newland Street, was charged in the early hours of this morning - Sunday, September 5.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on Monday, September 6.

Police were called to a property in Newland Street just after 6am on Thursday (September 2),where the victim was found with multiple serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital but sadly died the next morning

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe from Warwickshire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers."

Police are treating the attack as an isolated incident, Detective O'Keefe added.