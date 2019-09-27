Rugby man charged with series of sexual offences against children

A Rugby man has been charged with a series of sexual offences against a number of children following an investigation by Rugby CID.

29-year-old Blake McCauley, of St Andrew’s Crescent, has been charged with two counts of causing a child to look at an image of sexual activity, one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child and seven counts of sending a communication conveying an indecent or offensive messages.

The alleged offences occurred in November 2018 when the 10 alleged victims were aged between 14 and 18.

He was also charged with four counts of distributing a category A, B and C indecent images of a children.

These offences are also alleged to have happened in November 2018.

McCauley was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Magistrates’ Court today Friday, September 27.