Rugby man charged with six robberies in shops across the town

A Rugby man will appear before magistrates tomorrow after today, October 7, being charged with six robberies.

Paul Ashford, 31, of Wentworth Road, was arrested on Sunday following an 'urgent' police appeal.

The shop robberies he is charged with happened between 24 September and 6 October.

Ashford has been remanded in custody to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday October 8.

Arresting officer, Detective Constable Gary Hammond from the Rugby Offender Management Unit said: “I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided us with information.”