A 22-year-old man from Rugby is being sought by police after he failed to appear on court to face a charge of harassment.

Kenneth Collinson failed to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court on Thursday 20 September.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 6in tall, with short blond hair.

He has connections to the Rugby, Leamington and Coventry areas.

Anyone who has seen Kenneth or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.