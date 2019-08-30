Rugby man headbutted a pregnant woman who was trying to persuade him not to go through with a revenge mission

A Rugby man headbutted a pregnant woman who was trying to persuade him not to go through with a planned revenge mission, then attacked a friend who had intervened with a brick.

And a judge ruled that David Henehan was ‘a dangerous offender’ after he pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to charges of wounding, assault by beating and causing damage.

File image.

Henehan, 33, of Skiddaw, Rugby, was jailed for two-and-a-half years, of which he will have to serve at least two-thirds, with a two-year extended period on licence after his release.

Prosecutor Clare Evans said that on April 23 Henehan was out with a friend, Shane Foxon, when he was attacked, after which he said he wanted to go to Long Lawford because his attacker lived there near to Mr Foxon’s girlfriend.

When they got there, they met up with Kim Purchon outside a chip shop, and she tried to persuade Henehan, who she had known for a number of years, not to carry out a retaliatory attack.

“An argument ensued during which Miss Purchon, who was five months pregnant, could smell alcohol on his breath.

“Mr Henehan moved his head back and headbutted her to the face, and followed that up with a punch to her left temple.”

Mr Foxon intervened and pushed Henehan away, and as they began to scuffle he shouted at Miss Purchon to go home.

She did so, but then returned in her car and saw the two men struggling on the floor, where Mr Foxon says Henehan was trying to strangle him.

Henehan then walked towards her car holding two bricks, followed by Mr Foxon who was shouting ‘David.’

Henehan turned and hit him to the head with one of the bricks, and he fell to the ground where he was hit again with the bricks and kicked to the body.

Miss Purchon pulled Henehan off him, and as she and Mr Foxon got into her car and drove off, Henehan threw one of the bricks which caused some damage to the front nearside of the car.

Miss Evans said that as a result of the incident Mr Foxon had a displaced fracture to his shoulder and a cut to his eyebrow which needed seven stitches.

But when Henehan was arrested, he claimed it had been Mr Foxon’s idea to seek revenge but had then changed his mind, by which time he had missed his last bus home, and they had had ‘a bit of a fight,’ but then stopped and had a cigarette together.

He claimed Mr Foxon then left, but returned in Miss Purchon’s car and attacked him, with Miss Purchon joining in by hitting him with a dog lead – and he denied using a brick.

Nick Devine, defending, said that for an offence of wounding, the injuries were ‘relatively minor,’ and Mr Foxon appeared to have made a full recovery.

But Judge Sarah Buckingham observed: “The fact is that, in drink, he repeatedly struck someone with a brick.”

Mr Devine said that although Henehan had a previous conviction for wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent, that had been 14 years ago, and his last conviction for violence had been for battery in 2014.

And he said there was a letter to the judge from Henehan in which he expressed his remorse and his desire to address his problem with alcohol.

Judge Buckingham told Henehan: “You were out with Mr Foxon and you later met up with Miss Purchon, and a row developed because she was seeking to prevent you meting out a revenge attack.

“Despite her best efforts, you headbutted her and punched her. She was obviously pregnant, and you struck her.

“Mr Foxon came over to push you away, and you ended up in a scuffle with him. When Miss Purchon came back, she saw you with two bricks in your hands, and you struck him with a brick.

“When you were arrested you gave a lying account, because you sought to blame Mr Foxon.

“I am satisfied you do present a significant risk of causing serious harm in the future. You are a dangerous offender.”

As a result of her ruling Henehan will only be released before serving the whole of the prison term if the Parole Board considers it safe to do so, and will then be on licence, and at risk of being recalled to prison, for the rest of the period and for a further two years.