Rugby man jailed for sexual offences

A 57-year-old man has been jailed for eight years and four months for non-recent child sex offences.

Douglas Roy Miller, aged 57 and of Alexandra Place, Rugby, was sentenced at Warwickshire Crown Court today (Wednesday 15 August) after pleading guilty to a number of offences against children. He was also told he would be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

When police raided his house they also found 100 indecent images.

Speaking following the sentencing, Police Staff Investigator Gemma Reamsbottom said: "Miller's appalling offending has had a profound impact on his victims; this is something they have had to carry with them for many years.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the victims; they have shown immense bravery in coming forward to report the offences.

"I hope that knowing Miller is behind bars will bring them some form of closure and help them more forward with their lives.

"I also hope that the outcome of the case will give other victims of sexual offences the confidence to report them, no matter when they were committed."