Rugby man who drunkenly assaulted wife and drove off was found slumped over wheel

A Rugby man who drove off in his car after assaulting his wife was so drunk that he was found slumped over the steering wheel after hitting a bollard and finally coming to a stop.

And when they police arrived on the scene, Seven Remzi was so out of it that they were not sure whether he was drunk or in need of medical assistance.

Following the incidents, Remzi (38), pleaded guilty to charges of assault, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

And at Warwick Crown Court, Remzi, now of Abbey Street, Rugby, was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for two years, with a rehabilitation activity for 25 days.

Prosecutor Lee Egan said that at around 6pm on October 8 last year Remzi returned to his family’s home, where he lived with his wife and their three children.

He was drunk and shouting, and ‘responded badly’ when his wife asked him to be quiet and to leave the house because of the state he was in.

Remzi punched her to the head and face in front of their 16-year-old daughter, who was holding their three-month-old baby, knocking her to the floor.

He kicked her and punched her several more times to the head, face and shoulders before walking out through the back door.

But that was not the end of his wife’s ordeal, because he then forced his way back into the house to get his bank card, and before leaving again, he slapped, punched and kicked her.

Mr Egan pointed out that there had been a history of domestic abuse within the relationship when he was drunk, although Remzi had no previous convictions.

On leaving the house once more, Remzi got into his Mercedes car and drove off, to the concern of another driver who saw him in nearby Staveley Way.

He was so concerned at the way Remzi was weaving all over the road, that he followed him and contacted the police.

In Crowthorns, Remzi hit a bollard at a pinch point in the road, and went onto the grass verge before returning to the road into the face on oncoming vehicles.

He eventually came to a halt and slumped forward over the steering wheel, so the other driver also stopped, went over to the Mercedes and removed the key which he then handed to the police.

When officers arrived, they were unsure at first whether they had a drink-driver or a medical emergency on their hands because of the state Remzi was in, said Mr Egan.

He pointed out that Remzi’s wife ‘does not support the prosecution,’ and wants to re-establish her relationship with him.

Lucy Tapper, defending, said Remzi had entered his guilty plea knowing his wife had made a withdrawal statement, because he did not want to put her or their daughter through having to come to court.

“He is truly ashamed of what happened. He accepts it was not an isolated incident. He has had problems with drink in the past. He accepts he has a problem and needs help with it.

“He did not set out to get drunk that day, and he behaved in a way he is thoroughly ashamed of, and he compounded that by going off in his car when asked to leave the house.”

Miss Tapper added that Remzi, who was the sole provider for the family, although he has lost his job as a delivery driver, has not been living at the family home since the incident, but it was hoped he will be able to reconstruct the relationship.

Sentencing Remzi and banning him from driving for two years, Judge Sylvia de Bertodano said: “I am not going to send you to prison today.

“There is one person you have to thank for that, and that is your wife, because if it was not for her and what she says, you would be going out of that door behind you.

“The only reason you are not is because if I send you to prison I am making this unfortunate woman’s situation even worse. She needs you working to support her and the children.”

But the judge told him: “Assaulting a woman in front of children in her own home is a really serious offence, and if you then get into your car when you are drunk, you can kill someone.

“If that had happened, you would have been looking at a prison sentence in double figures.”