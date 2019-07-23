Rugby mum accused of murdering her daughters would offer men sex in exchange for cash when she hadn't received her benefits

A part-time model from Rugby accused of murdering her two children offered a photographer sex in exchange for money while her daughter was seriously ill in hospital, a court heard.

Louise Porton, 23, has gone on trial charged with killing three-year-old Lexi Draper and 16-month old Scarlett Vaughan, by "deliberately interfering with their breathing."

Photo credit: Helen Tipper/SWNS

Lexi was found unconscious at her home in Skiddaw, Rugby, in the early hours of January 15 last year and later died in hospital.

Her little sister Scarlett passed away after falling ill just 18 days later on February 1.

Birmingham Crown Court heard she murdered the youngsters after they became a "burden" to her and got in the way of her lifestyle.

Today, Tuesday, July 23, she gave evidence at her trial and admitted offering men sex in exchange for money when she was low on cash.

On one occasion she also agreed to engage in sexual activity with a photographer named Mark and send him explicit pictures while Lexi was in hospital.

Porton said she would receive money for sending him photos and had asked for payment because she had not received her benefits.

She also exchanged a series of messages with a hospital security guard she met at the during Lexi's stay.

Giving evidence, Porton told jurors: "I was having pictures taken of me. I would do that a few times a month. It was paid work.

"I also sold the photos through my phone. It was done by myself. I made those arrangements through an online site.

"I would use PurplePort [modeling website]. I would be paid for the pictures I sent on my phone.

"Badoo was a dating website, I would use it to chat. On the morning January 5, I was messaging Mark the photographer.

"I was asking him to send me money whilst I was in hospital, I was asking for the money because I hadn't been paid at the time from universal credit.

"I said to him I would send him an indecent image of me, I would usually be paid for that.

"I had agreed with him to engage in sexual activity during the photo-shoot in exchange for money whilst I was in hospital with Lexi.

"In the early hours of January 6, I exchanged a series of messages with a man called Richard, a guard at the hospital. He had shown me where the Subway shop was.

"Lexi was on the bed asleep whilst I was exchanging the messages, I was worried about her. I generally felt upset about Lexi."

Porton denied being responsible for the deaths and told the jury how she loved both her children and did not regret having them.

She said she was not physically violent towards her kids but admitted smacking Lexi on several occasions when she misbehaved.

She said: "I was the single parent of Scarlett and Lexi. They were funny, always making me laugh, I tried to give them what ever they wanted.

"It was not wasn't the easiest things to do being a parent but I could cope with it. I did not regret having either of my children. I loved Lexi and I loved Scarlett.

"I wouldn't swear at my children, I wasn't verbally aggressive or physically violent towards them.

"The children did interrupt my sleep, the only effect it would have on me was just tiredness.

"I never became angry or frustrated because of the tiredness and I wasn't strict with the children.

"I had smacked one of the children, it was Lexi, I smacked because she was trying to rip up a homework book.

"I smacked her on the bottom about two or three times, it would've been a light tap instead a smack.

"I didn't smack her often, I have never smacked Scarlett."

Porton also admitted leaving her children alone while she went to the shop several times a week.

She added: "I did sometimes leave the children in the room when I went to the shop.

"I left them in the room so I could get milk, I would be away for no more than four or five minutes.

"I did that two or three times a week. There was no issues as far as I was concerned."

Porton said she first took Lexi to hospital after she had a fit on January 2, 2018 and denied waiting for ten minutes before calling 999 when she suffered another seizure.



She said: "I had gone to the council on January 10, and an employee had given me cash and a food-bank token.

"I had spoken to the employee about Lexi being in hospital, I told her Lexi had a fit.

"I didn't say to her that I watched Lexi fitting for ten minutes nor I did say she had overheated.

"Lexi didn't show any signs of being unwell before her shaking. She didn't seem right after being in hospital.

"She was more tired and not eating as much as she would."

The trial continues.