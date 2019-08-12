Rugby police appeal after two teenage boys found with expensive watches that look to have been taken by force

Threats or force may have been used in what appears to be a series of incidents which have seen Rugbeians have expensive watches taken from them.

Following the arrest of two boys aged 14 and 17, Rugby police found several expensive watches - with some looking like they have been ripped off their owners' wrists.

The two watches featured in the witness appeal.

Police then launched an 'urgent' witness appeal yesterday, August 11.

A spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for any victims to come forward who may have been approached by a black male (or possibly more than one black male) and had expensive watches stolen from them via force or via threats over the last few days."

The watches pictured are a 'Police' branded 'Patrol' quartz chronograph, which costs around £175 to buy new, and a 'U-Boat' branded mechanical watch which, if genuine, could be worth thousands of pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to make immediate contact by calling police on 101 and quoting incident 454 - 10/08/2019.

A 'U-Boat' branded mechanical watch that appears to have been ripped from its owner's wrist. Photo: Rugby Police, Facebook.