Rugby residents report suspicious behaviour at a house - police discover a cannabis factory and make two arrests
Anyone with more information is asked to come forward
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:42 am
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:44 am
Two men have been arrested and a cannabis factory discovered after residents began reporting suspicious behaviour at a house in Rugby.
Yesterday, August 17, officers from Rugby's proactive CID and SNT teams raided a house on Victoria Street following the reports of suspicious behaviour.
A cannabis factory was discovered and two men - aged 21 and 27 - are now in custody, having been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting incident 303 of 10 August