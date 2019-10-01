Rugby's Yum Yum World thanks police for rapid response after three men in balaclavas were found in the store

A spokesperson for Rugby's Yum Yum World on High Street said the business wishes to thank police for their quick response after three men in balaclavas were found in the store on Sunday evening.

The spokesperson for the confectionery emporium, play area, laser tag arena and museum, told the Advertiser that on the evening of Sunday, September 29, the shop's alarm system was triggered, prompting a site visit.

When staff visited the shop they found, through the CCTV, that three men wearing balaclavas were in the building.

Those visiting the site fled immediately and locked the doors.

"The police were called and they were there straight away," the spokesperson said.

"They were at the back and the front of the store with tasers within minutes.

"The three men fled the scene without stealing anything - had the police not come so quickly this could have been very different.

"We want to thank the police for their rapid response and for being here for the community."