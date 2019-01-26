Rugby woman appears in court after being charged with the murder of her two young daughters

A 22-year-old woman from Rugby appeared in Leamington Magistrates' Court this morning, January 26, after being last night charged with the murder of her two daughters.

Louise Porton, of Skiddaw, spoke in Leamington Magistrate's Court this morning to confirm her name, address and date-of-birth.

The two-minute hearing saw her remanded into custody and she will appear, through video link, at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, January 29.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said on Friday Porton was charged with murder after her two daughters died last year.

"Three-year-old Lexi Draper died in January 2018. She was pronounced dead by paramedics after they received a report she had been found unconscious at her home in Rugby in the early hours of 15 January 2018," the spokesman said.

"Scarlett Vaughan, aged 16 months, died on the night of 1 February 2018. She was pronounced dead in hospital after being taken there by paramedics who responded to a report she had fallen ill.

"Following an investigation by the Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit, a file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service and today (Friday 25 January) the decision was taken to charge Porton with murdering Lexi and Scarlett."



