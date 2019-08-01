Rugby woman found guilty of murdering her two young daughters

A Rugby woman has today, August 1, been found guilty of murdering her two young daughters.

Louise Porton, of Skiddaw, has been found guilty of killing three-year-old Lexi Draper last year and 16-month old Scarlett Vaughan just 18 days later, by "deliberately interfering with their breathing."

Louise Porton. Photo credit: Helen Tipper, SWNS.

The verdict was delivered at Birmingham Crown Court and the 23-year-old will be sentenced tomorrow morning, August 2.

Coverage of the trial:

On July 2 the court heard how Porton was accused of murdering her two young daughters after they became a "burden" and "got in the way" of her offering sex to men in exchange for money.

And on July 23 the court heard how Porton had offered a photographer sex in exchange for money while her daughter was seriously ill in hospital.