Rugby woman who left her dog locked in a room alone for days is given ten-year pet ban

A Rugby woman has been banned from owning animals for ten years after she left her Staffordshire bull terrier locked alone in a room in her flat for at least five days.

Tamsyn Lauren Beck, 28, of Dunchurch Road, pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences at a previous hearing.

And she was sentenced when she appeared at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 17.

The court heard how her Staffordshire bull terrier dog called Kaiser was left locked in a room in her flat for at least five days.

Members of the public who had become worried for the welfare of Kaiser called the RSPCA - and Inspector Helen Smith was sent to investigate on January 28.

Inspector Smith said: “We know Beck left Kaiser for at least five days but it could have been longer which is obviously very concerning.

Kaiser is now doing well in the care of the RSPCA and will be up for re-homing soon.

“Dogs need to be cared for properly and as well as being fed and watered and exercised, they are social creatures so need company, affection and interaction.

“Poor Kaiser was left for a number of days with no such attention and must have felt frightened and lonely.”

As well as the ban on keeping animals Beck was also ordered to carry out a 12-month community order including 100 hours of unpaid work as well as a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £135 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

