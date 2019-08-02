Rugby woman who murdered her two daughters is jailed for life

A Rugby woman who was yesterday found guilty of murdering her two young daughters has been today, August 2, jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 32 years.

Louise Porton, 23, was found guilty of murdering her two young daughters because they got in the way of her sex life.

A court heard how she obstructed the airways of three-year-old Lexi Draper and 16-month old Scarlett Vaughan - just 18 days apart.

Judge Amanda Yip, passing sentence at Birmingham Crown Court, told the 23-year-old Porton: "Your actions have devastated so many lives."

More to follow.

