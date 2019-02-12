Senior nurse at care home in Rugby charged with alleged neglect

Police investigating unexplained injuries to an 87-year-old woman who was a resident at Overslade House Care Home in Rugby have charged a former senior nurse manager from the home.

Catalina Ferchiu, 54, of Pool Close, Rugby, who was a senior nurse manager at the care home, has today Tuesday 12 February 12 been charged with ill treatment or wilful neglect of an individual.

Police said the 87-year-old woman was taken to hospital with her injuries on February 2 last year - she died on the 23 of the same month.

The woman's cause of death was clinically diagnosed sepsis with pneumonia following hospitalisation for hypovolaemic shock caused by chest and upper limb injuries on a background of over anti-coagulation by warfarin.

Ferchiu will appear at magistrates' court on March 13.