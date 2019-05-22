Sixth arrest in connection with Rugby security van robbery

Detectives investigating a robbery at a supermarket in Rugby have arrested a sixth person.

At Lidl in Bilton Road on April 9 at about 3.50pm, a group of men armed with a machete threatened a security van driver and stole a quantity of cash.

Crime

On Saturday (May 18) a 41-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested in Fenny Drayton on suspicion of robbery.

The man was also wanted on prison recall and has been returned to prison while enquiries into the robbery continue.

A 36-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on May 10 on suspicion of robbery.

He was also wanted on prison recall and was returned to prison while enquiries into the robbery continue.

On May 18, a 38-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

She has been released under investigation.

A 40-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and 31-year-old woman, all from Rugby and arrested in April on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery have been released under investigation.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime can call 101 quoting incident 256 of April 9.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.