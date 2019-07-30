Spate of illegal butchery continues with nine sheep killed and butchered in field near Rugby

Unknown offenders killed and butchered two ewes and seven lambs in a field near Rugby between July 28 and July 29.

Between 9pm on Sunday, July 28, and 6am the next day - unknown offenders entered a field near the A5 between the Gibbet Lane island and Magna Park island before killing and butchering nine sheep.

The incident is the latest in a string of similar crimes which have been plaguing Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Anyone who saw a vehicle or any people acting suspiciously in the area around the times stated is asked to call call 101 and refer to incident 99 of 29/7/19.

Alternatively, you can send an email in confidence NorthWarksRuralAlerts@Warwickshire.pnn.police.uk.

The Advertiser met with police and members of the farming community in April to learn more about the problem of illegal butchery and find out how members of the public can help.

File image.

The video featured at the top of this story was taken during that meeting - you can click here to read the full story.