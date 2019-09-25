Staff member injured during armed robbery in Rugby

A staff member was injured during an armed robbery in Rugby.

It happened between 8pm and 8.20pm yesterday (Tuesday) at a premises in Hillmorton Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A man is understood to have entered the premises and used a weapon – believed to be a knife – to injure the arm of a staff member.

He then forced his way into the till and removed cash before cycling away from the premises.

The man has been described as wearing all black clothing.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in Hillmorton Road at the time or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 435 of 24 September.