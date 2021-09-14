Stench of cannabis turns traffic stop to drugs arrest for Rugby man

File image.

A stop for a traffic offence quickly turned into a drugs arrest for one Rugby man after officers picked up on the stench of cannabis.

Officers from OPU Warwickshire stopped a 27-year-old Rugby man on Dunchurch Road yesterday (September 13) afternoon.

After suspecting they smelt cannabis the officers carried out a search of the car - resulting in them finding and seizing cannabis.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and driving under the influence of cannabis.