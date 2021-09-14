Stench of cannabis turns traffic stop to drugs arrest for Rugby man
The man has been released under investigation
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:11 am
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:14 am
A stop for a traffic offence quickly turned into a drugs arrest for one Rugby man after officers picked up on the stench of cannabis.
Officers from OPU Warwickshire stopped a 27-year-old Rugby man on Dunchurch Road yesterday (September 13) afternoon.
After suspecting they smelt cannabis the officers carried out a search of the car - resulting in them finding and seizing cannabis.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and driving under the influence of cannabis.
He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.